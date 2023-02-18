Peterborough Sports midfielder Josh McCammon fired this first-half chance over the crossbar against Fylde. Photo: David Lowndes.

The striker on loan from West Bromwich Albion scored twice in the final 12 minutes to send plucky Peterborough Sports to a 2-0 defeat. The winners are now three points clear at the top of the table, while Sports have slipped to 15th, eight points clear of the drop zone ahead of a Tuesday night trip to 14th-placed Curzon Ashton.

In what was an uneventful first half, which seemed to have more injury stoppages than clearcut chances, Josh McCammon of Sports had the best opportunity. An initial effort from winger Jordon Crawford was parried by the keeper into his path, but the free-scoring midfielder blazed his shot over the bar from close range.

Into the second half and both sides started a lot brighter than they had finished the first half.

Maniche Sani (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Fylde. Photo: David Lowndes.

Crawford and Maniche Sani both had chances to put the home side ahead, but were not clinical enough when in front of goal.

This cost the hosts as Faal put ‘The Coasters’ ahead on 78 minutes when Sports failed to clear a scramble in the box and the striker was there to poke home from close range.

Sports almost levelled a couple of minutes later, but visiting goalkeeper Chris Neal made a superb save to stop a lightning quick header from Sani at the very last second.

Despite testing the league leaders on a number of occasions, Sports fell further behind in the fourth minute of added time when Connor Johnson conceded a foul in the area and Faal stepped up to get his and Fylde’s second from the penalty sport.

Young Posh loanee Johnson Gyamfi came on for Sports as soon as Fylde took the lead in front of a crowd of 348.

Sports: (4-3-3): Crook 7; Bazeley 7, Johnson 6, Fryatt 6, Fox 7; Camara 7, Kennedy 6, McCammon 6 (Sub R. Jones 88’); Crawford 7 (Sub Gyamfi 78’), Sani 7, Nicholson 7, Unused subs Steele, William-Lowe.

