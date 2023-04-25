Spalding United are one game away from promotion to step 3 of non-league.

Elliot Sandy's men will now travel to face Halesowen in the final on Saturday (April 29) after they saw off Coleshill Town 3-1.

Halesowen finished second in the league, while Spalding finished third three points behind their next opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

690 fans packed into the Sir Halley Stewart Field to see Spalding progress in a match that had to be delayed until 8pm due to crowd congestion.

Spalding were forced into the 11th minute chance when Dylan Edge had to replace striker Brad Rolt and things got worse after 20 minutes then they fell behind in the 20th minute to a Miracle Okafor goal.

The Tulips trialed at the break but fought back to turn the game around late with substitute edge and James Clifton scoring the goals to put Spalding one game from promotion to step three.

Hunts Senior Cup Final

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was to be no silver lining for a miserable season for Yaxley, who were relegated with just six points in 38 games.

They were beaten 3-1 on penalties in the Hunts FA Senior Cup Final after holding step four St Ives Town to a 0-0 draw after extra time.

Peterborough League

In the Peterborough League, Stanground Sports moved three points clear at the top of Division One thanks to a 10-0 demolition of Stilton Reserves on Tuesday. Joe Graham scored five times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-place Whittlesey Athletic Reserves lost ground thanks to a 2-1 defeat at third-place Peterborough City on Monday. City are now five points behind Whittlesey with two games in hand.

Sawtry’s charge stalled slightly with a 1-1 draw against Eunice Huntingdon. They are still nine points off top with four games in hand.

In the Premier Division, Moulton Harrox still lead the way after a 3-1 midweek win over Deeping Rangers Reserves. Warboys remain three points behind thanks to a 2-0 victory over Crowland.

Uppingham travel to Oundle on Wednesday knowing a win would take them three points behind Moulton with two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sunday Division Two, Glinton & Northborough kept their title hopes alive and ended those of Netherton Reds with a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Callum McDonough and Dominic Young scored to put Glinton three points adrift of leaders Netherton Black- who have finished their season.

Glinton have a vastly superior goal difference and will win the title if they beat Thorpe Wood on Sunday (10:30am).

Peterborough League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prem: Moulton Harrox 3-1 Deeping Rangers Reserves, Stamford Bels 7-1 Oakham, Tydd 1-6 Holbeach United Reserves, Warboys 2-0 Crowland.

Div 1: Stilton United Reserves 0-10 Stanground Sports, Sawtry 1-1 Eunice Huntingdon, Wisbech Town Reserves Wittering Premiair Reserves.

Div 2: Whaplode Drove Rovers 3-2 Leverington Sports Reserves.

Div 3: Oundle Reserves 1-1 Netherton A, Peterborough Rangers 3-1 FC Hampton Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Div 4: YDP FC 4-2 Thorney