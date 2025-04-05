Play-off moves from Stamford AFC and FC Peterborough, good point for Spalding United, key win for Deeping Rangers but disappointment for Bourne Town

David Ysiah (green) in action for FC Peterborough. Photo Tim Symonds

Stamford AFC forced their way back into the play-off places in the Southern Premier Division Central after a 93rd-minute winning goal on Saturday.

Connor Bartle bagged the only goal of the game for ‘The Daniels’ against Bishop’s Stortford in front of 413 fans. A host of draws for the other promotion contenders enabled Stamford to jump up two places into fifth with four games to go.

One of those draws, a creditable one, was achieved by Spalding United at second-placed AFC Telford. Centre-back Liam Moore headed home a Dan Lawlor corner just past the hour mark to cancel out an 18th minute Telford goal in a game watched by almost 1,500 supporters. The eighth-placed Tulips are four points behind Stamford.

It looks like Bourne Town will have to settle for a play-off place in the United Counties Premier Division North after they lost ground on top two Lincoln United and Eastwood CFC. The Wakes went down 2-1 at Heanor with a late Tom Siddons goal proving to be a mere consolation.

A Josh Moreman penalty eased the relegation fears of Deeping Rangers as they saw off play-off hopefuls Newark at the Haydon Whitham Stadium. Deeping are now four points clear of relegation after their 1-0 win with three games to go.

A surprise 2-1 home defeat for March Town at the hands of Leicester Nirvana hasn’t damaged the play-off expectations for ‘The Hares.’ and Blackstones are still well placed in Division One despite a 3-2 reverse at second-placed Retford.

And FC Peterborough are back in play-off contention in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. A hat-trick from David Yisah and two goals for Vitor Vaz delivered a 5-2 win at struggling Haverhill Borough while rivals Diss Town were held at home by lowly Needham Market Reserves. Diss sit in the last play-off place, but are just two points ahead of the city side with three games remaining.

Peterborough Sports beat Leamington 2-0 in a National League North game on Saturday to create a new points record at step two level for the club.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

National League North: Peterborough Sports 2 (Gyasi, Booth), Leamington 0.

Southern League Premier Division Central: AFC Telford United 1, Spalding United 1 (Moore); Stamford AFC 1 (Bartle), Bishop’s Stortford 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Moreman), Newark Town 0; Heanor Town 2, Bourne Town 1 (Siddons).

Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Escorcio), Leicester Nirvana 0.

Division One: Retford FC 3, Blackstones 2 (Rudman, Short).

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Harwich & Parkston 5, Holbeach United 0; Haverhill Borough 2, FC Peterborough 5 (Yisah 3, Vaz 2); Pinchbeck United 2, AFC Sudbury Reserves 0; Swaffham Town 1, FC Parson Drove 2; Whittlesey Athletic 0, Gorleston Res 1.