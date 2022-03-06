Play-off boosts for Peterborough Sports and Stamford AFC, but a play-off blow for Whittlesey Athletic, Spalding United hold the leaders and Peterborough North End fight back to draw

Brad McGowan celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports against Needham Market with Dion Sembie-Ferris. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports improved as the game against difficult opponents went on and were comfortable winners in the end.

The visitors edged the opening half an hour with Sports’ keeper Paul White forced into a fine save to keep out a direct free kick.

Former Peterborough United youngster Brad Rolt should have opened the scoring midway through the first-half after racing clean through on goal, but his cheeky chip past the goalkeeper travelled the wrong side of the post.

Dan Lawlor scores for Peterborough Sports against Needham Market. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports took the lead two minutes before the break when a long-range shot from Dan Lawlor was deflected into the net.

That settled Sports down and McGowan made it 2-0 on 55 minutes when poking home from close range following a corner.

He repeated the act from another set-piece 15 minutes later to complete the scoring and keep Sports in fourth place, but now with a six-point buffer to those outside the play-off places.

Stamford AFC are also set fair for play-off football in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a statement victory at fellow promotion rivals Chasetown.

Brad MCGowan scores for Peterborough Sports against Needham Market. Photo: James Richardson.

The Daniels delivered a stunning 4-0 success against a third-placed team who had lost just three times all season.

Jonathan Margetts opened the scoring in the first-half before Cosmos Matwasa, Jon Challinor and Tendai Chitiza added goals in the final quarter.

Stamford are fourth with a seven-point gap to the clubs outside the play-off zone.

Spalding United held leaders Ilkeston to a 0-0 draw at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium, but struggling Wisbech went down 2-0 at Loughborough Dynamo.

Whittlesey Athletic have dropped out of the play-off places in Thurlow Nunn Division One following a 1-1 draw at Great Yarmouth, but they have games in hand on the teams above them. A 25th goal of the season for James Hill-Seekings fired Whittlesey in front, but the hosts levelled from a set-piece.

Peterborough North End came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Needham Market Reserves. Dan Fountain scored a spectacular goal before Nathan Smith equalised.

In-form March Town dropped Premier Division points against lowly Long Melford despite playing against 10 men for 70 minutes and after taking the lead through Dean Miller. The visitors equalised from the penalty spot midway through the second-half.

Will Bird (2), Robbie Ellis and Tai Williams scored as Deeping Rangers beat Heanor 4-1 in the United Counties Premier Division, but bottom club Holbeach are still winless after a 3-0 reverse at Melton.

Blackstones remain in the bottom three in Division One after a 4-0 loss at Belper and Bourne were held to a 1-1 draw at home by bottom club Borrowash.

RESULTS March 5

Southern League Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports 3 (McGowan 2, Lawlor), Needham Market 0.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Chasetown 0, Stamford AFC 4 (Margetts, Matwasa, Challinor, Chitiza), Loughborough Dynamo 2, Wisbech Town 0; Spalding Utd 0, Ilkeston 0.

United Counties Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 4 (Bird 2, Ellis, Williams), Heanor 1; Melton 3, Holbeach Utd 0.

United Counties Division One: Belper 4, Blackstones 0; Bourne 1, Borrowash 1.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March 1 Town (Miller), Long Melford 1.