Peterborough Sports player-manager Michael Gash wants to start scoring again

​A run of five games without a win has dropped Sports down to 17th place in the National League North table, but they remain seven points clear of the drop zone ahead of a key game at home to third from bottom Bradford Park Avenue (3pm).

Sports gained a creditable point at another struggling side, Boston United, last weekend before a frustrating, and unfortunate, 2-1 loss to Gloucester City at the Bee Arena on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford tried to get their last fixture postponed because of a player shortage, but still ground out a 0-0 draw against play-off chasing Scarborough Athletic.

"I’m not taking any notice of that,” Gash said. “They’ll probably have some players back for our game.

"We are in a scrap now and this match is an old school six-pointer for us.

"We still have a good lead over the sides in the bottom four and it’s still possible to win on Saturday and jump up about four places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we need to start winning again or we will get dragged right into trouble.

"We defended really well at Boston and we actually dominated the game against Gloucester.

"We scored first, but didn’t kill them off when we were well on top. We then lost concentration either side of half-time to fall behind and we couldn’t get back into it.

"The effort is there, but we lacked a ruthless streak when we were at our most dominant. That has to change and I’m sure it will.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It didn’t help Sports that centre-foward Gash pulled out of the Gloucester game not long before kick off because of illness.