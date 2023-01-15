Ryan Kay (left) and Will Palmer.

Goalkeeper Ryan Kay, who is part of the Cerebral Palsy (CP) squad, and Deaf forward Will Palmer were selected for the training camp following a rigorous selection process.

The camp was held at Tenerife Top Training in Adeje with the aim of exposing players from all the FA Para squads to intense pre-season style training in the mid-season as preparation for major tournaments.

England CP are in action in May at the European Championships in Spain and England Deaf will be in action at the U21 Euros in Turkey in August followed by the men’s world championships in Malaysia in September. Both Palmer and Kay are in contention for places.

Palmer said: “It was a challenge to be selected for the camp because the training criteria was tough and out there we had tough technical and physical sessions in the morning followed by hard circuit training out in the afternoon sun.

"It's all about taking us to that next level physically and geeting us ready for the business end of the season.

“The facilities were great and we've been sharing them with other international sports teams including the France swimming team and England Rugby League."

Kay is a veteran of the CP international squad and represented Great Britain at the Rio Olympics in 2016.