Dan Butler has successfully returned to first-team action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh full-back Dan Butler refused to be too downbeat after Posh were held to a disappointing draw at home to Burton Albion.

Posh slipped to 12 points behind leaders Plymouth on Saturday but still remain in seventh place, one point outside of the play-offs and did not lose ground or Barnsley and Bolton above as both lost to Exeter and Forest Green respectively.

With only 12 games gone, league position is not overly important at this stage and Butler has insisted that he is focused on performances- wanting Posh to recreate what they did in large spells against Burton.

He said: “I haven’t looked at the league table properly but I know that, like League Two or the Championship, if you go on a good run then you can jump right up the table quite easily.

"The most important thing to do is put consistent performances together. When we do that, we are a match for anyone in this league. You saw today, for half an hour they couldn’t get out of their half and if we keep playing like that results will come.”

Butler started his second consecutive League One match against Burton after a nightmare ten-month injury lay-off and has already looked back up to full speed.

He did not want to discuss his own situation too much when asked after Saturday's match but instead expressed his disappointment at his side’s finishing and defending.

He added: “It’s really good to be back fit but that’s over now. The only thing I’m worried about is winning matches.

"We had clear cut chances, we didn’t take them and then we didn’t defend well enough. It’s disappointing and it’s hard at the moment but we do need to look at the positives because Tuesday is such a big game.

"It’s against a team we feel like we should be beating if we’re at our best but if we’re not then we won’t. You saw that today, we switched off for a minute and we dropped two points.

“We didn’t start well but we did get a grip of the game and from the start of the second half, we were dominant- exactly like we have been in the previous couple of games.

"We had chances to score three or four but you need to stay strong at the back and win 1-0 but we didn’t do that and that’s really disappointing.

