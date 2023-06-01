Ben Challinor signs his Posh contract watched by club Academy staff. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Challinor, who has been with the club since 2013, was a star performer for the club’s under 18 side last season, helping them to two trophies and an excellent third place in a Professional Development League table.

Challinor said: “It’s a really proud moment for me and my family. I’m just glad all the hard work I have been doing in training and games has paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can only thank my family for helping me get to this point, taking me to train late at night and getting up early to travel to games.”

Posh Academy director Kieran Scarff added: “Ben is strong on either foot and has physically developed to complement his technical ability.