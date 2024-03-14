Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United is shown a yellow card. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Posh midfielder was booked after 34 minutes of Posh’s 3-1 win over Stevenage on Wednesday night for a foul on Vadaine Oliver, which was his tenth caution of the season.

The result is a two-game ban, made all the more frustrating that a yellow card amnesty was to come into force after 37 games, meaning that had the 24-year-old avoided a caution against Stevenage then he would not have faced a ban for the rest of the season.

The suspension leaves Posh boss Darren Ferguson scratching his head for options on Saturday against league leaders Portsmouth, especially as natural replacement Jeando Fuchs has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Jadel Katongo and Ryan De Havilland appear to be the most likely candidates to take Kyprianou’s place against Portsmouth and likely against Carlisle at home on Good Friday.

Cheltenham away on March 23 is still in the diary but Posh expect this to be moved due to international call-ups.

Ferguson was disappointed in Kyprianou for picking up the ban.

Posh do, in fact have the best disciplinary record in League One this season and have picked up a league-low 56 yellow cards and just one red.

He said: “You can not get booked ten times in a season. You can not. We’ve got the best disciplinary record in the league and he’s been booked ten times, you can not do that. It’s not good enough.

"I’m disappointed with his performance. I don’t know whether it was because it was his last game (to avoid getting a booking) and that’s affected his mentality or what. He was way off, he knows that himself.

“He grew into the game and got better, I told him at half time, you’ve done it now and need to stop worrying about it.