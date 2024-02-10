Live
Wycombe Wanderers Vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to end three match winless run
Peterborough United travel to Adams Park to face Wycombe Wanderers in League One action (February 10, 3pm).
Posh are looking to end a run that has seen them take just one point from their last three matches.
Michael Olakigbe is suspended after his red card against Exeter and Kwame Poku is still injured.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Wycombe vs Posh
Welcome!
Find out if Posh can snap this winless run in a tough-looking fixture away at Wycombe right here!