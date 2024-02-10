News you can trust since 1948
Wycombe Wanderers Vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to end three match winless run

Peterborough United travel to Adams Park to face Wycombe Wanderers in League One action (February 10, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT
Ephron Mason-Clark scores against Wycombe in the home game. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ephron Mason-Clark scores against Wycombe in the home game. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are looking to end a run that has seen them take just one point from their last three matches.

Michael Olakigbe is suspended after his red card against Exeter and Kwame Poku is still injured.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Wycombe vs Posh

01:47 GMT

Welcome!

Find out if Posh can snap this winless run in a tough-looking fixture away at Wycombe right here!

