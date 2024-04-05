Rival managers Darren Ferguson (front) and Matt Bloomfield. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Bloomfield is a long-term admirer of Ferguson and both managers agree the two League One meetings between the clubs this season will have no bearing on the outcome on Sunday.

Wycombe played well in a 2-2 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium in October and beat a depleted Posh side 5-2 at Adams Park in February.

“This will be different to the league games as it’s a cup final at a neutral venue and there’s a lot at stake,” Bloomfield told the Bucks Free Press. “Peterborough have been very consistent this season, as they have got several players who have played a huge chunk of the season and we know we have to be at our best when up against them.

“They’ve got players that can hurt you, especially in the wide areas who have a lot of ability, as they play a style of football which is ingrained in them.

“Darren has done a brilliant job and it fascinates me that he’s not linked to higher jobs when they come about. We respect them, but we’ve got players in the wide areas that can also hurt our opponents.

“This isn’t what I think, but if you look at the bookies, we are the underdogs and Peterborough are the favourites and understandably so. When you look at where they are in the league and the amount of money they have spent on their squad, so I think that’s the perception.

“We need to prepare in the way that we always do, irrespective of opponents as we need to build a game plan that we believe in. Anything can happen on the day.”

“Some of the lads have been there and done it whilst for the others, it’ll be a new experience to have that Wembley cup final feel.

“This will be good for the boys. This will be our fourth visit in 10 seasons so we need to enjoy it as you don’t know when the next visit will be.”