Posh after conceding a second goal at Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Chairboys have sneaked into the top half of the table, five points and seven places behind Posh, after coming from behind to claim a second win on the spin.

Ainsworth is determined to lead his side back to the Championship after a two-year absence, something they’ve never managed over a full 46-game season.

Ainsworth told the Bucks Free Press: “The lads were brilliant. What they did last week [against Oxford], they brought here at home and when we get everyone back we will be a threat in this league.

“Today was also a real big marker against a team that were in the Championship last year.

“There was a bit of spice in the game as they felt aggrieved about the points situation a couple of years ago, and they probably laughed at our Championship total and wins.

“But that’s what it is, and our goal is to try and get back there. We want to get back to that next tier.