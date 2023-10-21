News you can trust since 1948
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Wycombe Wanderers boss proud of how his side dominated a tough Peterborough United team

Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield expressed pride and joy with his team’s performance at Peterborough United on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Oct 2023, 20:06 BST- 1 min read
It finished 2-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium in a game in which Wycombe led 1-0, but trailled 2-1 at half-time, before claiming the second-half equaliser they deserved.

After the game Bloomfield said: “My overriding feeling is one of pride and joy as we pressed and defended very well and created some good chances.

“We had more shots at goal, more shots on target, more shots inside the box, and more ‘expected goals’ than them so I have to be very pleased against such a tough opponent.

Posh defender Josh Knight in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh defender Josh Knight in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh defender Josh Knight in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo: David Lowndes.
“We fell behind, but I was still calm at half-time as we had been the better team for 40 minutes. We just suffered an erratic five minutes when they scored twice and got in front.“That was disappointing, but you need to take the emotion out of matches, so I told the boys just to replicate the first half in the second and they did.

“I really enjoyed the way we played against a top opponent.”

The draw kept Wycombe in eighth place, just two points and three places behind Posh.

