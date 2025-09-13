Wycombe Wanderers boss had warned his players Peterborough United had recruited well and so it proved

Matt Garbett on the ball for Posh against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Mike Dodds admitted Peterborough United scored the crucial opening of goal of the League One game at the Weston Homes Stadium with an ‘unbelievable’ finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There had been little between two struggling sides until New Zealand international Matthew Garbett let fly from 35 yards and found the bottom corner of the Wycombe net midway through the first-half.

Posh were inspired to add a second goal before the break through Jimmy-Jay Morgan and, although Wycombe halved the deficit early in the second-half, the home side saw the game out to win 2-1 and claim a first three-point haul of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh remain bottom on goal difference. They are level on points with Blackpool and Burton Albion, but have played more games than both. Wycombe are just a point better off, but they have won just 9 of 31 League One games since Dodds replaced Matt Bloomfield as ‘Chairboys’ manager.

Posh goalkeeper Alex Bass makes a punched clearance from a Wycombe corner. Photo David Lowndes.

Dodds, whose side had won for the first time last weekend, told the Bucks Free Press: “There were bits of good play, but my concern is we found ourselves 2-0 down through poor defending.

“I felt we had nullified that last weekend but now, it’s another thought in my head, although I would never question the player’s mentality. The first 45 minutes, although it was not good, I didn’t think it was terrible, but we gave two really sloppy goals away.

“The first goal, you could say, was an unbelievable strike from 35 yards, and it was an unbelievable finish. We had an opportunity down in the bottom corner to stop them breaking down the other side, and we didn’t do that, and the second goal is really poor defending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We made a slight tweak at half-time to try and find some control, which we did and the second half was a lot better, but that doesn’t matter as we lost the game.

“Last weekend, it was a positive step in the right direction, but I did warn the group that Peterborough played well in their last game against Huddersfield, and had recruited well.”