The ball has flown over the head of Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli to give Posh another Wembley win. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

But he was proud of how his underdogs performed and felt they deserved something from a game that finally burst into life in the final stages. Harrison Burrows scored twice for Posh either side of a Dale Taylor goal with the captain admitting his winning goal in the 91st minute was a total fluke.

“I’m disappointed, but proud of how the team played,” Bloomfield told the Bucks Free Press. “We put on a spectacle against another League One team as we both tried and played our way. I’m very disappointed for our players and supporters as I thought we deserved something from the day, but we got nothing.

“Congratulations to Darren Ferguson and his team though. They were excellent and they’ve got players that will probably get sold for millions of pounds so congratulations to them.

“When we got it back to 1-1, you think that the day could be yours, but it’s cruel to lose the way we did. When you concede a goal in that manner, it may be a sign that the day wasn’t meant to be yours.

“I’m proud of our club though and we’re trying to create a new Wycombe. We had a manager who I think extremely highly of and I want to try and build something new.

“I’m proud of the players in terms of how they’ve taken on the tactical information this week and proud of my staff who have worked tirelessly.”

Bloomfield succeeded long-serving and successful coach Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe in February 2023. He took them to Wembley in his first full season in charge.