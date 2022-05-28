2. CHRISTIAN BURGESS

33 Posh appearances (4 goals) between August 2014 and June 2015 when sold to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee. There were few tears shed when this stylish centre-back was dumped from the first-team as soon as Dave Robertson took over from Darren Ferguson as first-team manager, or when he dropped down a division to join Portsmouth that summer. But he became a firm fans' favourite at Pompey in League One as well as League Two and his reputation was enhanced further in two seasons in Belgian football as he helped Union St Gilloise to win the country's A Division and qualify for the European Champions League for the first time.

Photo: Joe Dent