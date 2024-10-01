Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United captain Hector Kyprianou has pulled his hamstring.

Kyprianou lasted just 28 minutes of Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Wigan before pulling up in severe pain after making a seemingly innocuous pass.

The 23-year-old now looks set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines, which will likely rule him out of the next round of international window in just over a week’s time.

Posh were dealt another hammer blow by the news that Jadel Katongo will be ruled out for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury that he picked up on Saturday at St Andrews.

Hector Kyprianou signals to the bench he's picked up an injury. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson said: “We’ve picked up another injury tonight. Our captain has pulled his hamstring, that will be another one on the injury list.

“He just stretched and he knew.

“It’s a huge disappointment because I don’t like muscle injuries and he is the one player that looks after himself more than anyone. He’s an outstanding professional.

“I knew Saturday took a lot out of us physically but we haven’t done much at all with the players in the last couple of days and had them in Sunday for recovery.

“I don’t think it’s to do with that, it’s just one of those things.

“Jadel is going to be out for ten weeks.

“Hector, will get him scanned we don’t know how long he is going to be out yet.”

Centre-back Oscar Wallin missed Tuesday’s defeat with a dead leg picked up on Saturday.

Ferguson added: “I have to be careful. I’m running a risk with him. Before Saturday, he was really, really tired. I said give me one more game and I’ll leave you out at Wigan.

“He’s not used to Saturday- Tuesday, there’s no way he could have played tonight.”

Ferguson went onto rate Wallin as a doubt for Saturday’s game at home to Stevenage.