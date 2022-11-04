World Cup forces a change to a Peterborough United kick-off time
Peterborough United’s League One fixture at Ipswich Town on Saturday, December 10 will now kick-off at 12.30pm.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Two World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar take place that day kicking off at 3pm and 7pm GMT so the clubs have moved their start time to avoid a possible clash.
Posh have also moved their home League One fixture with Barnsley forward to Friday, December 2 (7.45pm) from the following day to avoid a potential clash with an England last-16 match at the World Cup.