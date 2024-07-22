Keir Perkins in action for Posh Women against Hashtag United. Photo Dave Mears.

Peterborough United Women have confirmed the signature of winger Lauren Wilshaw from higher level Stoke City.

​It’s a fifth signing of the summer for Posh. Wilshaw played on loan at National Midlands Division One side Notts County last season – the same level as Posh.

Wilshaw made her debut for Stoke aged 16 and also represented England at under 16 level. She knows new Posh boss Jake Poole having played for him at Nottingham University.

Wilshaw has been playing for Posh in pre-season friendlies. She was in action on Sunday when Posh drew with Hashtag United 1-1 in a friendly at Bourne Town FC.

Posh were behind for almost 80 minutes as the visitors caught them cold with a goal in the second minute.

Poppie Brown came close to equalising twice, but it took a stunning strike from Jessica Abrantes 10 minutes from time to earn Posh a draw they deserved even though goalkeeper Neive Corry made a couple of fine saves to keep her side in touch.

UNDER 21s

Posh went down 3-1 in a Saturday friendly at Crystal Palace.

Joel Odei-Larbi starred for Posh and scored the goal just before the hour mark after he’d struck the crossbar in the first half.

Odei-Larbi is on a short-term professional contract with Posh after missing a lot of last season through injury.

That made it 2-1 before the hosts completed the scoring late on. Goalkeeper Will Blackmore also played well for Posh.