Will there be last-day drama ahead for Peterborough United? All the remaining fixtures for the automatic promotion challengers

​The thrilling race to win automatic promotion from League One is about to enter its last lap with fewer than 10 games remaining for the five contenders.
By Alan Swann
Published 15th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Action from Bolton v Posh earlier this season. The match finished 1-1. Photo: Paul Currie/ShutterstockAction from Bolton v Posh earlier this season. The match finished 1-1. Photo: Paul Currie/Shutterstock
Action from Bolton v Posh earlier this season. The match finished 1-1. Photo: Paul Currie/Shutterstock

​Current top 5

Portsmouth P38 80pts

Derby C P38 75pts

Josh Knight in action for Posh at Bolton earlier this season. Photo Paul Currie/Shutterstock.Josh Knight in action for Posh at Bolton earlier this season. Photo Paul Currie/Shutterstock.
Josh Knight in action for Posh at Bolton earlier this season. Photo Paul Currie/Shutterstock.
Bolton W P38 74pts

POSH P37 71pts

Barnsley P37 70pts

Here are the matches that will settle who finishes in the top two.

Impressive Portsmouth manager John Mousinho. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).Impressive Portsmouth manager John Mousinho. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
Impressive Portsmouth manager John Mousinho. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

March 16

Two huge clashes between four of the current top five this weekend. Barnsley will hope to take advantage

Barnsley v Cheltenham

Derby v Bolton

Posh v Pompey

March 23

As things stand (March 15) only Derby County are in action over the international weekend.

Northampton v Derby

March 29

Bolton have the toughest Good Friday game, while Posh have the easiest, the first of three games at home to the bottom three.

Barnsley v Cambridge

Derby vBlackpool

Posh vCarlisle

Stevenage v Bolton

Wycombe v Pompey

April 1

Tricky game for Posh on Easter Monday, while Bolton will have to be wary of an improving Reading side.

Bolton vReading

Burton v Barnsley

Orient v Posh

April 2

Crunch game at Fratton Park live on Sky TV

Pompey v Derby

April 6

A pair of awkward away games for Bolton and Barnsley, but a three-point gift for Pompey. Posh will be otherwise engaged at Wembley.

Bristol R v Bolton

Charlton v Barnsley

Pompey v Shrewsbury

April 9

Tough one for the Tykes against a side who are in contention for the play-offs.

Stevenage v Barnsley

April 10

Hopefully no Wembley hangovers for Posh or Wycombe.

Posh v Port Vale

Wycombe v Derby

April 13

Big game in Bolton and not an easy game for the other promotion contenders either.

Barnsley vReading

Bolton v Pompey

Derby v Orient

Oxford v Posh

April 16

Two home bankers for Bolton and Posh. Another big game at Fratton Park

Bolton v Shrewsbury

Posh v Fleetwood

Portsmouth v Barnsley.

April 20

Barnsley and Posh look to have the hardest games, although Wigan’s record against the best has been very good.

Blackpool v Barnsley

Bolton v Port Vale

Bristol R v Posh

Cambridge v Derby

Pompey v Wigan

April 23

Posh could be involved in a huge game affecting promotion and relegation.

Cheltenham v Posh.

April 27

There’s a possible last-day decider at the Weston Homes Stadium!

Barnsley v Northampton

Derby v Carlisle

Lincoln v Pompey

Posh v Bolton

