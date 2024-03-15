Action from Bolton v Posh earlier this season. The match finished 1-1. Photo: Paul Currie/Shutterstock

​Current top 5

Portsmouth P38 80pts

Derby C P38 75pts

Josh Knight in action for Posh at Bolton earlier this season. Photo Paul Currie/Shutterstock.

Bolton W P38 74pts

POSH P37 71pts

Barnsley P37 70pts

Here are the matches that will settle who finishes in the top two.

Impressive Portsmouth manager John Mousinho. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

March 16

Two huge clashes between four of the current top five this weekend. Barnsley will hope to take advantage

Barnsley v Cheltenham

Derby v Bolton

Posh v Pompey

March 23

As things stand (March 15) only Derby County are in action over the international weekend.

Northampton v Derby

March 29

Bolton have the toughest Good Friday game, while Posh have the easiest, the first of three games at home to the bottom three.

Barnsley v Cambridge

Derby vBlackpool

Posh vCarlisle

Stevenage v Bolton

Wycombe v Pompey

April 1

Tricky game for Posh on Easter Monday, while Bolton will have to be wary of an improving Reading side.

Bolton vReading

Burton v Barnsley

Orient v Posh

April 2

Crunch game at Fratton Park live on Sky TV

Pompey v Derby

April 6

A pair of awkward away games for Bolton and Barnsley, but a three-point gift for Pompey. Posh will be otherwise engaged at Wembley.

Bristol R v Bolton

Charlton v Barnsley

Pompey v Shrewsbury

April 9

Tough one for the Tykes against a side who are in contention for the play-offs.

Stevenage v Barnsley

April 10

Hopefully no Wembley hangovers for Posh or Wycombe.

Posh v Port Vale

Wycombe v Derby

April 13

Big game in Bolton and not an easy game for the other promotion contenders either.

Barnsley vReading

Bolton v Pompey

Derby v Orient

Oxford v Posh

​April 16

Two home bankers for Bolton and Posh. Another big game at Fratton Park

Bolton v Shrewsbury

Posh v Fleetwood

Portsmouth v Barnsley.

April 20

Barnsley and Posh look to have the hardest games, although Wigan’s record against the best has been very good.

Blackpool v Barnsley

Bolton v Port Vale

Bristol R v Posh

Cambridge v Derby

Pompey v Wigan

April 23

Posh could be involved in a huge game affecting promotion and relegation.

Cheltenham v Posh.

April 27

There’s a possible last-day decider at the Weston Homes Stadium!

Barnsley v Northampton

Derby v Carlisle

Lincoln v Pompey