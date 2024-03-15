Will there be last-day drama ahead for Peterborough United? All the remaining fixtures for the automatic promotion challengers
Current top 5
Portsmouth P38 80pts
Derby C P38 75pts
Bolton W P38 74pts
POSH P37 71pts
Barnsley P37 70pts
Here are the matches that will settle who finishes in the top two.
March 16
Two huge clashes between four of the current top five this weekend. Barnsley will hope to take advantage
Barnsley v Cheltenham
Derby v Bolton
Posh v Pompey
March 23
As things stand (March 15) only Derby County are in action over the international weekend.
Northampton v Derby
March 29
Bolton have the toughest Good Friday game, while Posh have the easiest, the first of three games at home to the bottom three.
Barnsley v Cambridge
Derby vBlackpool
Posh vCarlisle
Stevenage v Bolton
Wycombe v Pompey
April 1
Tricky game for Posh on Easter Monday, while Bolton will have to be wary of an improving Reading side.
Bolton vReading
Burton v Barnsley
Orient v Posh
April 2
Crunch game at Fratton Park live on Sky TV
Pompey v Derby
April 6
A pair of awkward away games for Bolton and Barnsley, but a three-point gift for Pompey. Posh will be otherwise engaged at Wembley.
Bristol R v Bolton
Charlton v Barnsley
Pompey v Shrewsbury
April 9
Tough one for the Tykes against a side who are in contention for the play-offs.
Stevenage v Barnsley
April 10
Hopefully no Wembley hangovers for Posh or Wycombe.
Posh v Port Vale
Wycombe v Derby
April 13
Big game in Bolton and not an easy game for the other promotion contenders either.
Barnsley vReading
Bolton v Pompey
Derby v Orient
Oxford v Posh
April 16
Two home bankers for Bolton and Posh. Another big game at Fratton Park
Bolton v Shrewsbury
Posh v Fleetwood
Portsmouth v Barnsley.
April 20
Barnsley and Posh look to have the hardest games, although Wigan’s record against the best has been very good.
Blackpool v Barnsley
Bolton v Port Vale
Bristol R v Posh
Cambridge v Derby
Pompey v Wigan
April 23
Posh could be involved in a huge game affecting promotion and relegation.
Cheltenham v Posh.
April 27
There’s a possible last-day decider at the Weston Homes Stadium!
Barnsley v Northampton
Derby v Carlisle
Lincoln v Pompey
Posh v Bolton