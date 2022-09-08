Queen Elizabeth II presents the World Cup to England captain at Wembley in 1966. Photo: AFP via Getty Images.

There will be an official 9-day period of mourning with the Premier League and EFL set to announce their plans for that time on Friday.

Friday’s scheduled EFL fixtures between Burnley and Norwich City, and Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County, have been postponed.

Peterborough United are due to host Forest Green Rovers (Saturday) and Fleetwood (Tuesday) before travelling to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. September 17.

An EFL statament read: “A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.”

Chairman Rick Parry said: “On behalf of the League and its clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

When Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, a Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United that was due to take place later in the day was called off.

Likewise, all Football League matches that were scheduled to take place on Saturday September, 6 were either moved to the previous Friday or the following Sunday as the nation observed the day of Diana’s funeral. There were no Premier League matches scheduled due to international fixtures.

Ten days after Princess Diana’s death, the England national team went ahead with a World Cup qualification fixture against Moldova, with both sides wearing black ribbons as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence was also held prior to kick-off.