Will the EFL postpone weekend fixtures after the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II? Friday games are off.
Major sporting fixtures are set to postponed this weekend after the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
There will be an official 9-day period of mourning with the Premier League and EFL set to announce their plans for that time on Friday.
Friday’s scheduled EFL fixtures between Burnley and Norwich City, and Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County, have been postponed.
Peterborough United are due to host Forest Green Rovers (Saturday) and Fleetwood (Tuesday) before travelling to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. September 17.
An EFL statament read: “A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.”
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United chief insists Ronnie Edwards will cost a big club an absolute fortune one day...as will Ivan Toney!
-
2
Peterborough United goalkeeper could be out for six weeks, but Butler back next week
-
3
A couple of minor tweaks and Peterborough United will be flying again
-
4
Newcastle United are well aware of 'Rolls-Royce' Ronnie Edwards
-
5
Peterborough United chairman reveals the background to the signing of Kell Watts from Newcastle United
Chairman Rick Parry said: “On behalf of the League and its clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.
When Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, a Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United that was due to take place later in the day was called off.
Likewise, all Football League matches that were scheduled to take place on Saturday September, 6 were either moved to the previous Friday or the following Sunday as the nation observed the day of Diana’s funeral. There were no Premier League matches scheduled due to international fixtures.
Ten days after Princess Diana’s death, the England national team went ahead with a World Cup qualification fixture against Moldova, with both sides wearing black ribbons as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence was also held prior to kick-off.
Posh issued a statement earlier today. It read: “Peterborough United are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.”