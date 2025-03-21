Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his last Posh goal. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones is determined to finish the season strongly.

There’s still a chance the 22 year-old could reach 20 goals in all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign even though he hasn't scored since the EFL Trophy win over League Two side Cheltenham Town on February 5. That was his 15th goal of the season, but only eight have arrived in League One games, and none since the 3-1 loss at Bristol Rovers on February 2. He recently had a confidence-boosting, and goal-scoring, spin in the Posh Under 21 side, a few days after a shocking miss in the final stages of a draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

Jones, an Academy graduate who has racked up 192 appearances for his only professional club, has played second fiddle in the Posh pecking order to his big mate Brad Ihionvien in recent weeks. Jones, who was a late impact substitute in last weekend’s derby win at Cambridge United, is expected to leave Posh in the summer when his existing contract expires.

"When you get to 15 goals it’s natural to eye up 20,” Jones told the Posh Plus service. “But it’s best not to over-think these things. Good things happen naturally. Strikers miss chances and we are in an industry where we are constantly judged. We want to score every time we have a shot, but sometimes things happen.

Ricky-Jade Jones scores his last Posh goal v Cheltenham on February 5. Photo David Lowndes.

"It was good to get that game in the under 21s, to get back to doing what I do best and to put right what had gone wrong.

"There's a good vibe around the club right now. You can see how much the wins mean to us by the way we celebrate them. As a local Peterborough man beating Cambridge is a number one priority.

"I get on great with Brad, We are always sitting next to each other. We make a lot of noise so the others are probably sick of us, but it’s good banter mainly. I’m pleased to see him do well, but you also want to be the man playing. We have some good strikers with different qualities. One game the manager will want a target man which Brad does well and another game the manager might want need a runner.”