Jack Taylor in action for Posh at Derby County earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

If it isn’t both clubs could be sending a weakened team to the Weston Homes Stadium for a game that is likely to have a big bearing on the League One play-off places.

March 25 is part of a designated international week so teams with three or more players called for their county are entitled to postpone matches.

Derby saw midfielders Conor Hourihane and Jason Knight selected for the last senior Ireland squad and centre-back Eiran Cashin picked for the Ireland Under 21 squad.

The Rams refused to release them as the international matches were friendlies, but they can’t stop players turning up for competitive duty with their countries. Ireland host France in a European Championship qualifier on Monday, March 27 after entertaining Latvia in a friendly on Wednesday, March 22.

There are no Ireland Under 21 games scheduled so Cashin would need a senior call-up for Derby to call the match off. Or Derby would need a third call-up from elsewhere in the squad.

Posh are unlikely to be troubled by senior international calls, unless star midfielder Jack Taylor win a place in the Ireland squad, but England under 20s have three games, on March 22 v Germany at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium, and against the United States on March 25 and France on March 28 both in Marbella.

Top Posh defender Ronnie Edwards stil qualifies for the under 20 team.