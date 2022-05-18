Richie Smallwood (left) in action for Hull City. Photi: Alastair Grant/Getty Images.

Wilks was widely expected to be released by the Tigers today after hardly playing under manager Shota Arveladze, but instead the club took up the option of an extra year on the 23 year-old’s existing contract.

It could be a ploy to generate a fee for a player who starred for current Posh boss Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City. Wilks had also been linked with a move to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Hull sprang another surprise by releasing midfielder and club captain Richie Smallwood. Player and club couldn’t agree on the length of a new deal so Smallwood was released instead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are on the hunt for midfielders and Smallwood skippered McCann’s Hull to the League One title in the 2020-21 season. The player is 31 now and might be attracted to a drop down to League One if he can get a two-year deal. Hull only offered him one season.