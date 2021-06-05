Will Peterborough United sign any of these available players as they plot to thrive rather than just survive in the Championship?

3.

LEWIS WING: Position: Central midfield. Age: 26. Status: Under contract at Middlesbrough. Attacking midfielder Wing is under contract at the Riverside until the end of next season, but he clearly doesn’t feature in Boro’s plans as he was sent on loan to Rotherham for the last few months of last season. Playing well in a Championship relegation battle should be seen as very relevant experience for Posh and central midfield is a position Ferguson needs to fill as he does not intend to bring Reece Brown back to London Road. Wing, who is not thought to be on big money, has 14 Championship goals in 69 starts, not a bad return given the sides he has represented, and as Posh won’t get as many goals from their attacking fab three (soon to become two), a free-kick specialist with a decent shot on him could be a worthy addition. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).