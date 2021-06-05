Will Peterborough United sign any of these available players as they plot to thrive rather than just survive in the Championship?

No names have been mentioned, but it’s known that Posh want players with Championship experience to help them survive in the second tier next season.
Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said: “I’ve had several chats with agents and players who are out of contract and it’s remarkable that some still expect wages in the region of £50k a week.
“Obviously they won’t be getting that here.
“I have lists of players who have become available since the end of last season. There aren’t many surprise names on them.
“Trust me, myself, Barry Fry and Darren Ferguson are working hard on them.”
MacAnthony believes Posh need eight new players to build a squad able to compete at Championship level. He says six bids have already been made.
“We want to thrive in the Championship,” MacAnthony added. “We’re not going up there just to try and survive.”
It’s thought Posh are unlikely to sign anyone this month to avoid paying June wages, but MacAnthony and Ferguson would doubtless like newcomers to be on the plane to Portugal for the pre-season training camp in July.
The Peterborough Telegraph has a list of available, potential and downright fanciful targets right here...
1.
NATHANIEL MENDEZ-LAING: Position: Right wing. Age: 29. Status: Released and available on a free transfer. Mendez-Laing was one of many Posh players who found their feet at Championship level before that agonising last-day relegation at Crystal Palace in 2013 - he even scored a brilliant goal in that game - but he flourished after leaving London Road. Mendez-Laing was a strong player in a Cardiff City side that won promotion to the Premier League so not only does a player still the right side of 30 have plenty of second tier experience, he has also made 20 top-flight appeareances. Fergie likes to bring former players back to Posh, but Mendez-Laing now has baggage after Cardiff sacked him for an off-the-field offence and Middlesbrough didn’t see enough in a brief spell last season to keep him on next season. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).
2.
AMARI'I BELL: Position: Left-back. Age: 27. Status: Released and available on a free transfer. If Posh play a flat back four they have no cover at left-back for Dan Butler. It’s not even certain manager Darren Ferguson would want to use young Harrison Burrows as a left wing-back in the Championship. Therefore a Jamaican international defender now released by Blackburn Rovers must be attractive to Posh. Bell was always a tough opponent for Posh in his Fleetwood days when he looked like a player destined for better things and his experience in the second tier is a big positive on the Posh tick list. Wages could be a problem, but one suspects many out of contract Championship regulars will do well to maintain current salary levels in a difficult financial climate. Butler has done well, but Bell would be an upgrade. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.
3.
LEWIS WING: Position: Central midfield. Age: 26. Status: Under contract at Middlesbrough. Attacking midfielder Wing is under contract at the Riverside until the end of next season, but he clearly doesn’t feature in Boro’s plans as he was sent on loan to Rotherham for the last few months of last season. Playing well in a Championship relegation battle should be seen as very relevant experience for Posh and central midfield is a position Ferguson needs to fill as he does not intend to bring Reece Brown back to London Road. Wing, who is not thought to be on big money, has 14 Championship goals in 69 starts, not a bad return given the sides he has represented, and as Posh won’t get as many goals from their attacking fab three (soon to become two), a free-kick specialist with a decent shot on him could be a worthy addition. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).
4.
AKIN FAMEWO: Position: Centre-back. Age: 22. Status: Under contract at Norwich City. The PT has a go-to stats and analysis man when potential new signings are on the radar. And James Mayley (@ReportPosh on Twitter) believes Famewo could do a job as left-sided centre-back in a three for Posh next season, now that Josh Knight appears to be out of the running. James suggests Posh could work Famewo, who is under contract at Carrow Road until 2023, into the deal that’s taking Flynn Clarke in the other direction! Famewo was a big hit on loan at League One play-off contenders Charlton Athletic last season, but he has yet to play Championship football which is obviously a negative. His chances of playing for the Canaries have clearly receded since they won promotion to the Premier League so he could be available. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images).