Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That’s just 262 days ago. He’s been in charge of 35 Football League games, 14 of them in the Championship, so hardly a big enough sample to make any definitive judgements on his second spell at London Road.

Okay Mark Cooper was given just 12 matches before Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony realised he’d made an almighty blunder and Gary Johnson was in charge for just 25 games before he was sent packing in favour of Darren Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But MacAnthony is a different man now and he has partners which lessens the chances of impulsive decisions.

Posh were sixth in League One when Steve Evans was sacked as manager in February, 2019.

McCann lasted 79 League One matches in his first spell as Posh boss, winning 29 and losing 28 and gathering 47.22% of the available points. Posh were 11th when he was dismissed in February, 2018 after a run of seven matches without a win.

McCann has won 14 and lost 16 of his Football League matches in charge this time around and picked up 44.76% of the available points, but, as said, he took over a side doomed for the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann’s current points percentage is slightly worse than Keith Alexander (45.68), the manager MacAnthony inherited, but he had only 27 League Two games in charge.

It’s worse than some who would be considered managerial flops like Jim Iley (44.91) and Mark Wright (45.98), but they also only managed Posh in the bottom tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann’s points percentage is slightly better than Martin Wilkinson (44.45) and John Wile (43.71) who also only managed the club at basement level.