Will Peterborough United manager Grant McCann's numbers eventually add up to success?
Grant McCann only returned to manage Peterborough United on February 25.
That’s just 262 days ago. He’s been in charge of 35 Football League games, 14 of them in the Championship, so hardly a big enough sample to make any definitive judgements on his second spell at London Road.
Okay Mark Cooper was given just 12 matches before Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony realised he’d made an almighty blunder and Gary Johnson was in charge for just 25 games before he was sent packing in favour of Darren Ferguson.
But MacAnthony is a different man now and he has partners which lessens the chances of impulsive decisions.
McCann lasted 79 League One matches in his first spell as Posh boss, winning 29 and losing 28 and gathering 47.22% of the available points. Posh were 11th when he was dismissed in February, 2018 after a run of seven matches without a win.
McCann has won 14 and lost 16 of his Football League matches in charge this time around and picked up 44.76% of the available points, but, as said, he took over a side doomed for the Championship.
McCann’s current points percentage is slightly worse than Keith Alexander (45.68), the manager MacAnthony inherited, but he had only 27 League Two games in charge.
It’s worse than some who would be considered managerial flops like Jim Iley (44.91) and Mark Wright (45.98), but they also only managed Posh in the bottom tier.
McCann’s points percentage is slightly better than Martin Wilkinson (44.45) and John Wile (43.71) who also only managed the club at basement level.
Ferguson’s most recent spell as Posh boss (January 2019 to February 2021) yielded an impressive points percentage gained of 57.82 which included 31 Championship matches.