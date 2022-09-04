Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivan Toney after completing a brilliant hat-rick for Brentford against Leeds United/ Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Toney scored with a penalty, a superb free kick and a sublime chip as Brentford won 5-2. The uncapped 26 year-old has now scored five Premier League goals this season.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said: “Off the top of my head, looking at strikers on form, Harry Kane is number one but there is not a better striker after Kane on form.

"I don't see a better one. Plus England have been in a few penalty shootouts and if they want to win one, they need to pick Ivan."

Steven Benda. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The big-name pundits also weighed in, in favour of Toney. Former England striker Michael Owen said: “Exhibition stuff from Ivan Toney. Brilliant hat trick. Gareth Southgate will surely be taking a serious look at him.”

Posh will receive an additional payment from Brentford should Toney win a full England cap.

It looks as though Toney’s old Posh sparring partner Siriki Dembele will leave the Premier League without playing a single minute. Dembele, who was linked with a move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers on transfer deadline day, is still tipped to join Turkish top-flight side Besiktas. The Turkish transfer window remains open for another week.

In the Championship last season’s Posh loanee goalkeeper Steven Benda kept a clean sheet in a much-needed, particularly for manager Russell Martin, 1-0 home win over QPR.

In League One Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored a fine individual goal for Derby County against Plymouth, but the Pilgrims hit back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Pride Park to move into third place.

Ryan Broom, sold by Posh on transfer deadline day, came on as a half-time substitute for his new, and old, club Cheltenham and helped them grab a last-gasp goal for a 2-2 draw at Port Vale.

In League Two Lee Tomlin scored his first Doncaster goal from the penalty spot, but Rovers suffered their first defeat of the season, 3-1 at home to Mansfield for whom goalkeeper Christy Pym played well.

Tom Nichols scored a cracking goal in Crawley’s 2-2 draw at Salford, while Harry Beautyman was on target for Sutton in a 2-1 win over Harrogate.

Ex-Posh boss Steve Evans picked up a yellow card, but his side are up to second after a 2-1 win at Crewe.