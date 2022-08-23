Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siriki Dembele with Bournemouth manager Scott Parker. Photo: Robin Jones/Getty Images.

The 25 year-old only moved from Posh to Bournemouth in January for a fee in the region of £1 million. He started just four times as the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League last season, but has been an unused substitute in Bournemouth’s three Premier League matches this season.

Dembele is not in Bournemouth’s squad for their Carabao Cup tie in Norwich City on Tuesday as manager Scott Parker appears to have already deemed him surplus to requirements.

It’s not known if Posh would receive an additional payment should Dembele move on. They already received an extra payment after Bournemouth won promotion from the Championship.