Will Peterborough United cash in again as Siriki Dembele looks set to move to Turkish football?
Former Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele is reported to be closing in on a move to Turkish football with Besiktas.
The 25 year-old only moved from Posh to Bournemouth in January for a fee in the region of £1 million. He started just four times as the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League last season, but has been an unused substitute in Bournemouth’s three Premier League matches this season.
Dembele is not in Bournemouth’s squad for their Carabao Cup tie in Norwich City on Tuesday as manager Scott Parker appears to have already deemed him surplus to requirements.
It’s not known if Posh would receive an additional payment should Dembele move on. They already received an extra payment after Bournemouth won promotion from the Championship.
Posh paid Grimsby less than £200k for Dembele in June, 2018. He made 148 appearances for Posh, scoring 31 goals. He made just 13 appearances for Bournemouth and scored two goals.