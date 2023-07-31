Peter Kioso of Peterborough United congratulates team-mates after the opening goal against Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

There have been signs in pre-season that Poku and Kioso could become a dynamic duo at London Road.

The pair were impressive in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Championship side Birmingham City with Kioso’s overlapping skills complementing the dribbling ability of Poku.

"I keep telling Kwame he is an excellent player,” Kioso, who is on loan from Championship side Rotherham United, told the Posh Plus service. “We speak a lot about our game in training and in matches and we are getting on well on and off the pitch. We enjoy playing with each other.

Peter Kioso of Peterborough United battles with Siriki Dembele of Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I’ve played against Kwame before and he just needed to become more consistent which he is nowadays.

"I’ve enjoyed my time at the club. Credit to Rotherham as they worked me hard in pre-season training and it helped me coming in here.

"It also helped I already knew some players and the others all accepted me quickly which I really appreciated. I’ve always liked this club from the outside and it hasn’t disappointed me.

"It was a good performance against Birmingham. We were disappointed to let in two goals and that was spoken about in the dressing room afterwards.

"It shows a good mentality that even though we won we were still disappointed with things.

"A team and dressing room needs more than one leader and they have it here along with some great players.”

Kioso’s afternoonm against Birmingham didn’t start great as he was nutmegged in the third minute by former Posh favourite Siriki Dembele who burst into the area to strike a post.

"I enjoyed the battle against a very good player,” Kioso added. “He did me in the first two minutes and then I felt I did quite well against him. It’s good to play against someone as tricky as him.