Will Blackmore applauds the fans after his full Posh debut at the Valley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Blackmore was the landslide winner of the Posh fans’ vote for the player of the match award after his impressive showing in the 1-1 draw against Charlton.

The 21-year-old made a crucial save with his body to deny Miles Leaburn and did enough to put off Sean Clare- who was through one-on-one- at 1-0 to keep his side in the game. He also denied Steven Sessegnon with just five minutes left to preserve a point for Posh.

He was drafted in for his full Posh debut after illness ruled out both Lucas Bergstrom and Harvey Cartwright and went on to make the most of his opportunity. His manager praised him for the calm and assured nature of his performance.

Blackmore said: “It’s a great stadium and made for a fantastic occasion.

“I wasn’t really focused on Christmas Day, it was more preparing right for today. The gaffer told me that I was playing on the 23rd so it gave me enough time to prepare and I was feeling good going into the game. I felt I did well.

“I think I’m the oldest keeper here, I’ve been itching for a chance but hopefully tonight I've proved that I can do it on the big stage and I’m very happy.”

Blackmore was making his second appearance of the season after playing in the 1-0 EFL Cup defeat at Stevenage in August. His only other Posh appearance was a seven-minute cameo away at Doncaster on the final day of the promotion-winning season of 2020-21.

His saves helped Posh end a four-match losing run in the league and kept them in 8th place ahead of the chasing pack close behind but Blackmore confessed to wanting more.

He added: “The boys were fantastic in the first half. In the second we slipped away from those levels but I’m there as the last line of defence and thankfully I could help the team.

“I said to Frankie Kent with 20 minutes to go, this is our game. We just need to learn to be more clinical. It’s a completely different game if we go into the break two or 3-0 up. There were chances but on the whole, we are disappointed to come away with just one point.”

Blackmore was set to be sent out on loan this season with the club recruiting both Bergstrom and Cartwright on loan but given Cartwright’s persistent injury problems, has remained with the squad.

