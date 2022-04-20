Will Blackmore shines, but Peterborough United Under 23s suffer a frustrating afternoon

Aaron Powell in action for Posh Under 23s against Crewe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It finished 0-0 as Posh went close to claiming the points on several occasions during a strong finish to the game.

Captain Kyle Barker and forward Gabe Overton both saw goalbound shots superbly blocked before Joe Taylor struck the post with a fierce drive.

Taylor had also been denied by a fine save in the first-half after robbing a defender and racing into the penalty area.

Luke Harris in action for Posh Under 23s against Crewe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Crewe also came close to scoring with Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore making some excellent saves.