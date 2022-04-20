Will Blackmore shines, but Peterborough United Under 23s suffer a frustrating afternoon

It finished 0-0 as Posh went close to claiming the points on several occasions during a strong finish to the game.
Captain Kyle Barker and forward Gabe Overton both saw goalbound shots superbly blocked before Joe Taylor struck the post with a fierce drive.
Taylor had also been denied by a fine save in the first-half after robbing a defender and racing into the penalty area.
Crewe also came close to scoring with Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore making some excellent saves.
Posh: Blackmore, O’Connell, Powell, Barker, Thomas, Trialist, McGlinchey, Harris, J. Taylor, Hickinson, Overton. Subs: Tonge, Lakin, Van Lier, Chong, Marshall