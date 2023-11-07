Ephron Mason-Clark gets surrounded by Wigan's Liam Shaw and Scott Smith. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Wigan boss saw his side manage to get the better of Posh, however, on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Martial Godo and Callum McManaman.

The Latics have now picked up six wins in their last seven games and have moved up to 17th in the table. Without their eight point deduction, they would be just one point behind Stevenage in the final play-off place.

Maloney told Wigan Today: “"It was a brilliant win against a really good team.

"When I analysed Peterborough, I watched one of their games, and it was probably the most impressive performance I'd seen so far this season and we've played some really good teams like Portsmouth, Oxford, to name two.

"I really enjoyed the first half, we tried to limit their space, and when they had the ball, I really liked what we did.

"In the second half, they came out really aggressive, and when they equalised, all the momentum was with them.

"I felt like there was a 15-20 minute period when it could have gone either way.

"Then we have that bit of magic from Cal at the end, and then we have to defend with everything we had.

"Sometimes the games you win like that, they give you more joy.