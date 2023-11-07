Wigan Athletic vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look to continue unbeaten league run
Posh will have to check on the fitness of Malik Mothersille as they get back to league action looking to make it ten league games unbeaten.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
Welcome!
37 mins 1-0 Wigan
Looks like Posh have moved to a back three, Ajiboye and Burrows wing backs.
They have struggled to make an impression going forward so far.
34 mins 1-0 Wigan
Wigan hit the bar!
A great effort from Jones cutting in from the left, Bilokapic is rooted to the spot as his shot arrows it’s way almost into the far corner but off the top of the bar.
Godo tries a follow up shot but curls it wide.
28 mins 1-0 Wigan
Humphreys causing Posh lots of problems in midfield, he’s picking up lots of pockets of space.
Tries an effort himself from long range and it’s an easy save from Bilokapic.
25 mins 1-0 Wigan
Burrows sees an effort from 25 yards out on the left pushed out by Tickle down low.
24 mins 1-0 Wigan
Great chance for 2-0.
Wigan spring a counter, Katongo loses the ball, Humphreys makes a direct pass right through the middle of the backline. Edwards taken out of the game and Lang has a run at Knight, turns the Posh man and shoots from the edg eof the box but just wide of the far post.
21 mins 1-0 Wigan
Rash shot from Poku from 30 yards, nowhere near goal.
20 mins 1-0 Wigan
Posh have got back on the front foot in the last rew minutes, targetting the right hand side.
Wigan pushing out well when required though, often being forced back.
18 mins 1-0 Wigan
Good one-two between Kioso and Ajiboye down the right but his volleyed cross goes well over eveyone.
15 mins 1-0 Wigan
Kyprianou booked, loses possession and has to run back in doing so slides in on Jones and it’s a clear yellow.
12 mins 1-0 Wigan
EMC sends in a cross, Knight picks up the clearance and drives an effort at goal, well over though.