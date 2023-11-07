News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Wigan Athletic vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look to continue unbeaten league run

Peterborough United travel of the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic (November 7, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Nov 2023, 18:43 GMT
Kwame Poku in action for Peterborough United against Salford. Photo: Joe Dent.Kwame Poku in action for Peterborough United against Salford. Photo: Joe Dent.
Kwame Poku in action for Peterborough United against Salford. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will have to check on the fitness of Malik Mothersille as they get back to league action looking to make it ten league games unbeaten.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

Welcome!

Show new updates
20:25 GMT

37 mins 1-0 Wigan

Looks like Posh have moved to a back three, Ajiboye and Burrows wing backs.

They have struggled to make an impression going forward so far.

20:22 GMT

34 mins 1-0 Wigan

Wigan hit the bar!

A great effort from Jones cutting in from the left, Bilokapic is rooted to the spot as his shot arrows it’s way almost into the far corner but off the top of the bar.

Godo tries a follow up shot but curls it wide.

20:17 GMT

28 mins 1-0 Wigan

Humphreys causing Posh lots of problems in midfield, he’s picking up lots of pockets of space.

Tries an effort himself from long range and it’s an easy save from Bilokapic.

20:13 GMT

25 mins 1-0 Wigan

Burrows sees an effort from 25 yards out on the left pushed out by Tickle down low.

20:12 GMT

24 mins 1-0 Wigan

Great chance for 2-0.

Wigan spring a counter, Katongo loses the ball, Humphreys makes a direct pass right through the middle of the backline. Edwards taken out of the game and Lang has a run at Knight, turns the Posh man and shoots from the edg eof the box but just wide of the far post.

20:10 GMT

21 mins 1-0 Wigan

Rash shot from Poku from 30 yards, nowhere near goal.

20:08 GMT

20 mins 1-0 Wigan

Posh have got back on the front foot in the last rew minutes, targetting the right hand side.

Wigan pushing out well when required though, often being forced back.

20:06 GMT

18 mins 1-0 Wigan

Good one-two between Kioso and Ajiboye down the right but his volleyed cross goes well over eveyone.

20:03 GMT

15 mins 1-0 Wigan

Kyprianou booked, loses possession and has to run back in doing so slides in on Jones and it’s a clear yellow.

20:00 GMT

12 mins 1-0 Wigan

EMC sends in a cross, Knight picks up the clearance and drives an effort at goal, well over though.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan Athletic