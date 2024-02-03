Jadel Katongo and Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United close down Thelo Aasgaard of Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Latics have made a habit of upsetting the top League One teams on their travels. They’ve only won four times on the road, but they’ve now taken the scalp of three promotion chasers in Posh, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County.

The success at the Weston Homes Stadium secured a ‘double’ over Posh, the only two matches Darren Ferguson’s side have lost in their last 23 outings.

Thelo Aasgaard definitely scored twice for Wigan – the third goal is the subject of a friendly argument between Aasgaard and Josh Magennis – and the visitors looked set for a comfortable win until Posh scored twice in added time through Josh Knight and Ricky-Jade Jones.

Wigan defend a late Posh attack. Photo: David Lowndes.

Crucially Wigan scored their third goal after being reduced to 10 men by the dismissal of Matt Smith 15 minutes from time.

"The last couple of minutes were little bit nerve-wracking,” Maloney admitted to Wigan Today. “As soon as the red card came out we knew it was going to be a long 15-20 minutes and that’s what happened, but it was a really good performance, everything you'd kind of want from an away performance.

“It's a huge win for us, absolutely massive. We knew we'd have to be at our absolute best to have any chance here, because they're such a good side, and we were.

"It just shows how well we've done to have come out worthy winners. There were a lot of brilliant performances throughout the team...it was just a really brilliant team performance.

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in the game against Wigan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We were all delighted to hear the final whistle, because the players earned that feeling.

"We've had a couple of other big awaydays. We went to Derby and Bolton and won, which were on a similar level.

"The frustrating thing is the inconsistency we have, but that's probably where we are as a group at the moment.