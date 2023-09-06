Watch more videos on Shots!

The 20 year-old is not injured and was at training with the Posh first team this morning.

It’s more likely he’s taking a break after a hectic playing schedule this season and all the drama of transfer deadline day when he didn’t get the move to a big club many people expected.

Posh loanee Jadel Katongo is attending the England Under 20 camp at St George’s Park.

