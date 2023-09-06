News you can trust since 1948
Why Ronnie Edwards has pulled out of an England training camp

Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards has pulled out of an England Under 20 training camp this weekend.
By Alan Swann
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
The 20 year-old is not injured and was at training with the Posh first team this morning.

It’s more likely he’s taking a break after a hectic playing schedule this season and all the drama of transfer deadline day when he didn’t get the move to a big club many people expected.

Posh loanee Jadel Katongo is attending the England Under 20 camp at St George’s Park.

Posh are next in action against Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, September 12, when Edwards is not expected to play.

Related topics:Ronnie EdwardsEngland