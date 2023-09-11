Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones limps off at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 20 year-old flier picked up the injury in the last Posh League One match at Portsmouth at Fratton Park. He limped out of that 3-1 defeat early in the second-half after he’d opened the scoring in the early stages.

Jones will miss Tuesday’s EFL Trophy opener at home to Cambridge United (7pm kick off) as will new signings Malik Mothersille and Jacob Wakeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mothersille will not be seen until October as Posh build up the fitness on a teenage striker who didn’t have a pre-season after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malik Mothersille (left) and Jacob Wakeling

And Wakeling is cup-tied having played in the competition for Swindon against Arsenal on August 22.

New loan signings Jadel Katongo and Zak Sturge will start tomorrow. Manchester City centre-back Katongo has returned from an England Under 20 training camp.

“Losing Ricky is a blow as he was really getting up to speed,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “He played very well in the first-half at Portsmouth, but it’s often been stop-start with him which is very frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Malik and Jacob won’t be involved against Cambridge. Malik didn’t have a pre-season so we need to get his fitness up and Jacob played for Swindon in this competition as they had an early game.

“Jadel will play though as will Zak.”

Ferguson revealed Jeando Fuchs is progressing well after his thigh operation. His original return date was December.