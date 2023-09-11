News you can trust since 1948
Why Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille and Jacob Wakeling won't be playing for Peterborough United against Cambridge, but there will be a debut for Jadel Katongo

Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones wil be absent for three weeks because of an ankle injury.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST
Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones limps off at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 20 year-old flier picked up the injury in the last Posh League One match at Portsmouth at Fratton Park. He limped out of that 3-1 defeat early in the second-half after he’d opened the scoring in the early stages.

Jones will miss Tuesday’s EFL Trophy opener at home to Cambridge United (7pm kick off) as will new signings Malik Mothersille and Jacob Wakeling.

Mothersille will not be seen until October as Posh build up the fitness on a teenage striker who didn’t have a pre-season after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

Malik Mothersille (left) and Jacob Wakeling
And Wakeling is cup-tied having played in the competition for Swindon against Arsenal on August 22.

New loan signings Jadel Katongo and Zak Sturge will start tomorrow. Manchester City centre-back Katongo has returned from an England Under 20 training camp.

“Losing Ricky is a blow as he was really getting up to speed,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “He played very well in the first-half at Portsmouth, but it’s often been stop-start with him which is very frustrating.

"Malik and Jacob won’t be involved against Cambridge. Malik didn’t have a pre-season so we need to get his fitness up and Jacob played for Swindon in this competition as they had an early game.

“Jadel will play though as will Zak.”

Ferguson revealed Jeando Fuchs is progressing well after his thigh operation. His original return date was December.

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore was due to have a hip operation today.

