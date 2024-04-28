Darren Ferguson after Posh had won the 2011 League One play-off final at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

No team finishing fourth in the table has gone on to win the play-offs since Rotherham United in the 2017-18 season. And that’s the only time it’s happened in the last nine seasons.

The team finishing third has won four of the last five play-off campaigns – and five of the last nine – which is good news for Bolton Wanderers, although one of them was Wycombe Wanderers whose high finish was secured by some bizarre EFL logic.

Sunderland were fifth when they were successful in the 2021-22 season. Millwall and Barnsley finished sixth when they won the play-offs in 2016-17 and 2015-16 respectively.

Britt Assombalonga scores for Posh v Orient in a 2014 League One play-off semi-final at London Road. Photo Pete Norton/Getty Images

The good news for Posh though is they finished fourth when they last won the play-offs in the 2010-11 season. They had finished fifth when winning the 1999-2000 League Two play-offs (essentially the second seed which they are this season) and sixth in Third Division when winning the play-offs at the first attempt in the 1991-92 season.

Posh had finished sixth in League One and then bowed out in the semi-finals in their last two play-off appearances in 2013-14 and 2022-23.

FULL POSH PLAY-OFF RECORD

P13 W8 D2 L3 F26 A16Posh have been involved in five previous play-off campaigns.

Posh manager Barry Fry and goalscorer Andy Clarke celebrate a 1-0 win for Posh against Darlington in the League Two play-off final in 2000.

They won their first three, twice in finals at Wembley and once at Old Trafford, but have failed to get past the semi-final stage on the last two occasions.

Posh have won eight of their 13 play-off matches and are unbeaten at home as well as at Wembley, Old Trafford and in finals!

1991-92

Semi-final

Posh 2 (Charlery, Halsall), Huddersfield 2

Huddersfield 1, Posh 2 (Sterling, Cooper).

Final

Posh 2 (Charlery 2), Stockport 1.

1999-2000

Semi-final

Barnet 1, Posh 2 (Clarke, Lee).

Posh 3, Barnet 0 (Farrell 3).

Final

Posh 1 (Clarke), Darlington 0

2010-11

Semi-final

MK Dons 3, Posh 2 (Mackail-Smith, McCann).

Posh 2, MK Dons 0 (McCann, Mackail-Smith).

Final

Posh 3 (Rowe, Mackail-Smith, McCann), Huddersfield 0.

2013-14

Semi-final

Posh 1 (Assombalonga), Orient 1

Orient 2, Posh 1 (Washington).

2022-23

Semi-final

Posh 4 (Taylor, Ward, Poku, Clarke-Harris), Sheff Wed 0