Kwame Poku celebrates his hat-trick for Posh against Cambridge United last weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

​Kwame Poku’s form for Peterborough United has prompted transfer links with many higher-level clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Here the PT look for his most likely destination…

Ipswich Town

A Premier League team (for now) who have former Posh men Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor in their ranks. But they also have Wes Burns and Chiedozie Ogbene as right-wing options at Portman Road.

Kwame Poku celebrates his hat-trick goal for Posh v Cambridge United last weekend with Chris Conn-Clarke. Photo David Lowndes.

Chances: Low.

Southampton

A cynic would say Saints should be preparing for life in the Championship next season which makes a move for Poku more sensible. Poku is familiar with how Saints play, but then so is Ronnie Edwards and he’s gone missing.

Chances: Moderate.

Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets expect to be playing Premier League football next season. They also had their fingers burnt signing Scott Twine for £4 million from then League One side MK Dons in 2022 so that might turn them against Poku who probably isn’t ready for the top-flight.

Chances: Slim.

MIllwall

Many thought Reading’s gifted winger Femi Azeez had gone to an unsuitable club when joining ‘The Lions’ in the summer, but he and the club have thrived. Like Poku, Azeez is a 23 year-old right-winger so he’s an unlikely target right now.

Chances: Poor.

Rangers

As a Scottish club Rangers apparently would not have to pay as high a compensation fee for Poku as an English club which would make him very attractive to a powerhouse in dire need of a rebuild.

Chances: Decent, although Posh would point him in a different direction for sure.

Blackburn Rovers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Szmodics did far better than many of us predicted when he left Posh for Rovers. The Championship club are looking for wide players apparently, but they’ve now hit financial problems again. Poku will have seen what the move did for his former teammate who is now shining at Ipswich, but Rovers will need to sort their cashflow out to have any chance.

Chances: Uncertain

Luton Town

Apparently the Hatters tried to sign Poku last summer. Their struggles since suggest they should still be interested, although current boss Rob Edwards is not certain to stay in post for much longer.

Chances: Reasonable.

Watford

Manager Tom Cleverley has built a side with pace and attacking intent which would suit Poku. They already have plenty of forwards though.

Chances: Unlikely.