Tayo Edun. Photo David Lowndes.

Four goalless draws in League One on Wednesday night and six teams with genuine relegation concerns were involved including Peterborough United.

Those score-lines suggest pressure and tension levels are increasing, while nerves are also playing a big part. It’s far easier to set up a team not to lose than it is play with some risk.

Posh are the exception. There’s plenty of risk in their style of play and, despite a lowly League One position for Darren Ferguson’s men, opponents remain fearful. Blackpool, like Wrexham in the Vertu Trophy last week, sat everyone behind the ball, pressed only occasionally and seemed more intent on stopping Posh passing through them than trying to force them back. No wonder ‘The Seasiders’ have drawn more games than anyone in League One apart from struggling Burton Albion.

Posh managed 60% possession last night even with an away record of three wins in 17 outings. Sides above Posh in the table remain wary of the attacking tools at their disposal, even before Kwame Poku has returned.

Brad Ihionvien (right). Photo David Lowndes.

TALKING POINTS FROM BLACKPOOL 0, POSH 0….

1) And yet Posh are not taking full advantage of cautious opponents. This is a team that needs to tidy up its finishing. Lost in the euphoria of completing back-to-back wins for the first time since August at the weekend was the fact Posh had scored more than once in a League One game for the first time since January 1. And their victims this time played 114 minutes with 10 men. It’s true Malik Mothersille and Abraham Odoh forced decent saves from the Blackpool goalkeeper last night, but both were also guilty of wild finishes when well placed, Substitute Ricky-Jade Jones, who appears to be playing without confidence, also fired badly wide when a chance presented itself. Mothersille looked sharper and more precise in his modified attacking role at Bloomfield Road though. He’s someone who is still running strong at the end of matches.

2) I suspect we might have seen Kwame Poku by now if Posh hadn’t suddenly found some better results. If by delaying his return from injury means a player who remains the club’s top scorer despite not playing since December 4 can start against second-placed Wycombe and realistically play most of the game than it’s all been worthwhile. It’s hard to believe a fit Poku would waste so many of promising positions that have come and gone in recent games.

3) A failure in front of goal is no longer leading to a defeat which is most encouraging after some of the defensive horror shows from earlier in the season. Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez is available again on Saturday, but there is no chance of Posh voluntarily breaking up the San Hughes/Oscar Wallin partnership. Hughes has a real ‘over-my-dead-body’ approach to opponents in the Posh penalty area, while Wallin’s improvement since teaming up with a loanee partner has been obvious.

4) Posh are defending set-pieces much better now, but attacking ones have become woeful even if Tayo Edun fluked a goal direct from a corner at the weekend. Edun hit the crossbar after a short corner routine last night and they might be better options with the skill level available at the top end of the pitch. If I see a worse corner than the one substitute Mo Susoho hit in the final minute at Blackpool I’d be amazed though. Just when a precision delivery was required, the ball sailed over everyone’s head by some distance and ran out for a throw-in.

5) Even if Posh wanted to sign Edun in the summer when his short-term contract has expired his form will ensure he has plenty of suitors. He was outstanding again last night both offensively and defensively. Posh spent £550k on a left-back last summer, but poor old Rio Adebisi managed just 14 minutes of action before injury ended his season. He still has two years of his Posh contract to go. Young Harley Mills has proved he’s more than a useful back-up in that position so, with the salary cap constraints, it’s tough to see Edun staying. Three specialist left-backs is not a luxury any League One club can afford.

6) The chairman speaks about Brad Ihionvien’s attitude on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. Channelled properly his feisty aggressiveness will be an asset, but he was angered by something pretty trivial last night and kicked out and then pushed Blackpool players. Referee Ross Joyce capped an indifferent display by failing to sanction the Posh striker, but upcoming opponents will have noticed he can be wound up. I’m confident it will be something Darren Ferguson addresses before the weekend.