Why Peterborough United players are on 'high alert' ahead of their derby date at Northampton Town

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has put his players on high alert ahead of Saturday’s big derby day battle against Northampton Town on Saturday (3pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comPosh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

A sell-out crowd will watch Posh seek a fourth straight League One win against a team who have managed just one point from their first three matches.

But Ferguson has warned his players of the dangers a ‘very good' Cobblers team will pose. He wants to avoid a repeat of the last Posh derby match, a 2-0 defeat at Cambridge United towards the back end of last season.

“We can’t have another Cambridge display,” Ferguson conceded. “And those who played in that game will be reminded of that.

"It’s a huge match for the supporters and we are mindful of that. It’s a full house with almost 1500 of our fans there, but we just have to go there and play the game and not get caught up in any other stuff.

"I’ve watched the recent Northampton performances and they are a very good footballing team. They’ve changed their style a bit from last season. They look to dominate the ball and they rotate well.

"They’ll keep going as well as they showed the other night when they were 2-0 down with five minutes to go and got a draw. They are a good side.

"There are certain things we will have to do very well tomorrow. We gave our most complete performance of the season at Barnsley on Tuesday when we were on top for much longer than in our previous games when control was more sporadic.

"We are in good spirits. The players are working with a smile on their faces which is what I want to see even if results are not so good.

"But turning a great run into a bad one can happen quickly. Bad runs can also turn into something more positive very quickly.”

Posh are expected to start with the same team that started the 3-1 win at Barnsley on Tuesday.

Fynn Talley will again be back-up goalkeeper at Sixfields tomorrow as Will Blackmore has a hip injury.

