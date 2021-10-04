Why Peterborough United manager believes he can plot a path to Championship safety despite a perilous position towards the foot of the table

Posh boss Darren Ferguson before the game against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh suffered a damaging blow as they lost 3-2 at home to Bristol City on Saturday (October 2) despite playing pretty well.

It was a seventh defeat in 11 Championship matches for Posh and they now sit next-to-bottom of the table. They have yet to pick up a point on their travels and three of their four remaining October matches are away from home.

Posh would be bottom, but for Derby County’s 12-point deduction for financial irregularities. Posh now have a free weekend because of a break for international football before returning to action at Middlesbrough on October 16 when captain and centre-back Mark Beevers should be available again after a seven-week absence with a hamstring injury.

Mark Beevers limps out of the game against Cardiff last month.

“It’s tough to lose the last game before a break,” Ferguson said. “It’s going to be a long two weeks, but it’s also a good time to sort a few things out, particularly the away form.

“Obviously we have far fewer points than we would have hoped at this stage of the season. We are almost through a quarter of the season, but we are still in touch. It’s a tight division and we have to hang on in there.

“I’m confident we we sill start to get things right. It’s hard when you are used to winning games, but I’d much rather be in this division than League One.

“We always knew it would be tough. This country has some tough divisions which seem to get stronger each season and the Championship is one of the toughest.

“Our aim is still to make progress each season and get established.