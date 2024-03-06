Jadel Katongo is off to congratulate Kwame Poku after his goal for Posh v Northampton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s the style of play that leaves football professionals purring with pleasure. It’s the swagger, the arrogance (in a good way), the bravery, the speed and the flexible fluency of a sublime passing game that has left an indelible impression on so many.

It doesn’t happen in every game which is why Posh are fifth in League One and not top, but when they are on it they appear unstoppable. Ask Northampton Town who were lucky to escape with a 5-1 beating before their boss, the amiable Jon Brady, joined the chorus of approval for what his friend Darren Ferguson has created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holy Trinity Posh team was an outstanding one full of goals and thrills, but the current Ferguson side is arguably better to watch. They weave patterns that are difficult to disrupt. They are fearless on the ball and aggressive off it. They played so well against the Cobblers no-one was talking about the London Road playing surface after the game which is no mean feat in itself.

Posh players are celebrating Joel Randall's goal v Northampton. Photo David Lowndes.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 5, COBBLERS 1...

1) Just to run with the Ferguson team comparison for a moment. I did think I would never see a Posh player press with so much commitment and speed as Craig Mackail-Smith, but Ricky-Jade Jones is on a different level altogether. He’s the Usain Bolt of League one strikers. He terrified the Cobblers defence and goalkeeper with his aggressive running at pace. It was a surprise to see him in the squad last night, never mind in the starting XI, after he limped out of the action at the weekend, but it turned out to be a most welcome development. Now he needs to try and reach Mackail-Smith’s levels with the ball at his feet in front of goal.

2) Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku now have 23 League One goals between them. That’s some return for a pair of wingers. Their health is vital to Posh chances of chasing down a top two place. Poku missed three of the four games in a row Posh lost recently. It’s possible to double mark one wide player, but trying it to contain two quick. skilful and strong players is virtually impossible. Poku has tortured poor Cobblers full-back Patrick Brough twice this season. He looked unplayable last night.

3) And how good was Jadel Katongo? That must have been his best Posh performance so far. There was the odd sloppy pass which will happen in a team taught to be ambitious on the ball, but he was Kioso-like with some of his bursts up the wing. Katongo linked up with Poku so well the pair of them had a hand in the first three Posh goals.

Josh Knight scores for Posh v Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4) Watching them last night it’s remarkable that was a first Posh win in League One by more than a single goal for 14 matches. Goal difference and even goals scored could be important on reckoning day so making ground on the teams above them was pleasing. Posh are again the top scorers in the division and they have passed second-placed Bolton’s goal difference. Bolton moved up to second last night with a comeback draw at promotion rivals Barnsley, but Posh are five points behind with a game in hand and they host the Trotters on the final day of the season. Posh now have a comfortable cushion of eight points to the teams outside the play-off places.

5) Plotting to take on Posh must prompt some head scratching. If you press them they can play through you and create space further up the pitch, if you sit off them they will pick you off. Cobblers adopted a surprisingly passive approach last night and never seriously threatened to hang on after opening the scoring early in the game. For a derby there were very few strong tackles and just one yellow card for each team.

6) Ferguson exercised mature management last night by taking midfielder Hector Kyprianou off as soon as the game was won to protect him from the yellow card which would have led to a two-game ban. Kyprianou, who was back to his brilliant best last night, has to survive the next two games before an amnesty kicks in. He will no doubt leave the Burton game early if he can on Saturday as a caution then would see him miss huge home games against Stevenage and Portsmouth.

7) All three teams promoted from League Two last season are in the top half of the League One table which suggests it’s far from a vintage year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad