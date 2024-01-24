Harrison Burrows in action for Posh against Crawley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh had one foot inside the National Stadium last season when taking a 4-0 play-off semi-final lead into a second leg at Sheffield Wednesday before it all went horribly wrong.

Two more wins in the EFL Trophy – the first at home against League Two side AFC Wimbledon next Tuesday (January 30) – and Posh will be taking part in their second final in the competition.

Posh battled their way into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Crawley at the Weston Homes Stadium last night.

Left-back Burrows claimed his fifth goal of the season to get Posh back on level terms before Ephron Mason-Clark struck the winning goal.

"As the gaffer said, what greater motivation can we have to win a couple of games of football?” Burrows told the Posh + service. “We were one game away from playing at Wembley last season and it can only be good for the club and the fans to get there this season.

“We won’t be under-estimating Wimbledon next week. League Two sides really don’t have anything to lose as Crawley showed. They played some really good football.

"We started slowly and probably tried to play too much when most of the space was in behind. They pressed us really well and we struggled to get out when playing into the wind, but we should have done better and we can’t use the pitch as an excuse as we are used to it.

“But it was all about winning and moving a step closer to Wembley.”

Burrows is the joint leader in the League One assist charts with eight after his corner was headed home by Josh Knight in the weekend home win over Shrewsbury.

His attacking numbers are impressive for a full-back, even though his goal last night arrived courtesy of a big deflection.

"I’m really enjoying the position this season as I can move infield and also overlap Ephron Mason-Clark,” Burrows added. “Everyone knows what a big talent Ephron is so sometimes I can just give him the ball and leave things to him.

"He played the ball into me for my goal last night. It was definitely my goal as if you don’t shoot you don’t score.”