Malik Mothersille in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has explained the thinking behind Malik Mothersille’s change of position.

The 21 year-old attacker has spent most the season on the left wing or as a centre-forward, but he’s been deployed as a number 10 in recent weeks to increasingly great effect. He was many fans’ choice as man-of-the-match in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Mothersille, who grew up in the Chelsea Academy scored his 10th goal of the League One season, and 14th in all competitions, in that game. It was his fifth successful penalty of the campaign.

Posh sold last season’s number 10 Joel Randall to League One rivals Bolton Wanderers in January, while the expected heir to that position Chris Conn-Clarke has yet to impress.

"Malik sees things quickly,” Ferguson said. “He’s also very good technically and he is an aggressive runner with the ball. He will give the ball away from time to time because he is always trying to be positive, but I’ve been very pleased with him. He is quick so he can get away from opponents and playing him more centrally means he is more involved which has been good for us and enjoyable for him.

"Malik is really fit. He is still running hard at the end of games. He is still fresh and full of energy and he is improving with every game he plays in his new position. He was very good against Wycombe.”

Conn-Clarke is one of many first-team squad regulars expected to play in Tuesday’s Professional Development Under 21 League game against Bristol City at the idverde Training Ground. Conn-Clarke scored his first Posh goal against Shrewsbury Town recently, but has not played a minute for the team in two games since.

Mothersille is the only player to have appeared in all 46 competitive matches for Posh this season, 34 of them from the start. Fellow forward Ricky-Jade Jones is the only other player to have appeared in all 35 Posh League One games.