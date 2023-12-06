Of all the brave calls made by Peterborough United this season deciding a double League One Golden Boot winner was surplus to requirements was the boldest.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh against Arsenal U21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is a top professional though. He has accepted his fate with good grace and, despite the fact he’s nearing the end of an outstanding three-and-half year spell at Posh, his commitment to the cause won’t waver.

He’s only 29 and yet Clarke-Harris must feel quite old watching all these young tearaways in the Posh squad.

But he’s happy to be available with advice and guidance. He’s a willing cheerleader even though his own on-field contributions have been minimal lately, although he did did keep Posh in the FA Cup last month and he played well in a rare start in Tuesday night’s cosy 3-0 Bristol Street Motors Trophy win against Arsenal Under 21s at London Road.

Malik Mothersille in action for Posh v Arsenal U21s. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s likely Posh fans won’t see much of Clarke-Harris between now and his departure, but let’s hope he gets the chance to receive a proper send off from the club’s fans. It’s what he deserves.

Last night’s game against weak opposition in front of a small crowd wouldn’t be the ideal way to sign off even though he scored a typical goal by being in the right place at the right time.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 3 ARSENAL U21s 0...

1) Clarke-Harris is the past, but here was another exciting glimpse of the future in Chelsea Academy graduate Malik Mothersille. Similarities with fellow striker Ricky-Jade Jones are obvious. Both are rapid and, on the evidence of the last two matches, both need to brush up on their finishing. Mothersille, like Jones, tends to telegraph the direction of his shot. He was denied three times by busy Arsenal goalkeeper Ovie Ejeheri in one-on-one situations last night, although he did manage to convert one other opportunity to claim his first Posh goal, something that clearly meant a lot to him. Mothersille looks to have the ball under control when running at pace which is not something Jones can always claim. The battle between the pair for the central striking role promises to be a feature of the second half of the season. It’s just a shame Jacob Wakeling has been cup-tied from the Trophy and the League Cup thus restricting the chances he has had to shine at Posh.

Ryan De Havilland scores for Posh v Arsenal U21s. Photo: David Lowndes.

2) After such an easy win it’s not often a goalkeeper will come close to winning the man of the match award, but Posh’s Fynn Talley was a serious contender last night. His shot stopping has not been an issue all season and he made two excellent saves, one at the end of each half, as well as confirming his reputation as a penalty-saving machine. Talley, who started out in the Arsenal Academy before moving to Brighton, has shone in a couple of penalty shootouts this season and it’s good for Posh and manager Darren Ferguson to know Nicholas Bilokapic has competition for his place.

3) Left-sided centre-back Romoney Crichlow was the sponsors’ man of the match against Arsenal and you could see why as he made some excellent forays forward which were usually followed by fine passes and crosses, but surely the biggest plus from the game was the form of Jeando Fuchs? The midfielder looked fit and strong. He won tackles and he passed well in his 75 minutes on the pitch. The outside-of-his-boot through ball which sent Mothersille scampering clear to score was a clear match highlight. Whether or not Fuchs can take the ball effectively on the half-turn like Hector Kyprianou is doubtful, but you can see him performing effectively in the role occupied by Archie Collins, someone who covers others, reads danger and who generally keeps his passing simple and safe.

4) Posh played a 3-4-1-2 formation which suited the players employed by Ferguson. It will be interesting to see if that’s the way the manager goes when Ronnie Edwards departs next month. Posh are hinting at recruiting a replacement from outside the current squad, but if that doesn’t happen Jadel Katongo and Crichlow look much more suited to a three-man central defensive system than a two. Josh Knight and Crichlow either side of Katongo could work, although that might mean some unwanted tinkering with the forward line.

5) Four of the six remaining Premier League Under 21 sides were knocked out of the Trophy last night. Only West Ham United and Brighton remain. LIverpool lost 4-0 at Bradford City and Nottingham Forest went down 3-0 at Doncaster Rovers. Arsenal were poor at Posh. Premier League clubs often loan out their best young talent this weakening their sides for Trophy games. A first Under 21 team lifting the Trophy at Wembley still seems miles away.

