News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Why it's a big night all over the country for Peterborough United on Tuesday

It’s a big night for Peterborough United on Tuesday...at London Road and elsewhere.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Derby County manager Paul Warne will hope to see his side overtake Posh on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.Derby County manager Paul Warne will hope to see his side overtake Posh on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.
Derby County manager Paul Warne will hope to see his side overtake Posh on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

While Posh are battling to keep on the road to Wembley by beating Crawley Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy they will also be keeping in touch with events at Bolton, Oxford and Reading.

Posh, who are currently second in League One, will drop out of the automatic promotion places if Derby County gain their expected win at struggling Reading.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Bolton Wanderers will move to within a point of Darren Ferguson’s side if they beat another bottom four side, Cheltenham Town, at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. The Trotters will also still have a game in hand on Posh.

The biggest game of the night in League One sees sixth-placed Oxford United host fifth-placed Barnsley. Both teams are currently six points adrift of Posh.

Related topics:Bolton WanderersDerby CountyLondon RoadWembleyReadingOxfordLeague OneBolton