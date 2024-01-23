Derby County manager Paul Warne will hope to see his side overtake Posh on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

While Posh are battling to keep on the road to Wembley by beating Crawley Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy they will also be keeping in touch with events at Bolton, Oxford and Reading.

Posh, who are currently second in League One, will drop out of the automatic promotion places if Derby County gain their expected win at struggling Reading.

And Bolton Wanderers will move to within a point of Darren Ferguson’s side if they beat another bottom four side, Cheltenham Town, at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. The Trotters will also still have a game in hand on Posh.