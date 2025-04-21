Why Fergie wasn't surprised Peterborough United didn't challenge for promotion from League One this season

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images).

Manager Darren Ferguson was not surprised Peterborough United were never close to challenging for promotion from League One this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made the statement following a 1-1 draw at Barnsley on Easter Monday which saw Posh officially secure their place in League One for next season with three matches still to play.

Ricky-Jade Jones scored the opener for Posh before Jon Russell equalised in the closing stages of the first half. Posh then had to survived several periods of sustained pressure in the second to secure a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson praised the effort and application of his players in what he always expected to be a tough season given player departures and the recruitment of young players in the summer.

Ferguson said: “When you’ve got four games to go and you’re not safe, you need to get it done as quickly as possible. It will not go down as one of the greatest seasons we’ve had, but it is one I am proud of. I’m proud of everyone and their efforts.

“It didn’t surprise me we weren’t challenging because of the changes we made, the players who left and the players we lost to injury. Kwame Poku missed half of the season. The young players we brought in need more experience of this league.

“All of that explained why we were not where we normally are in League One. We had to not make it a horrible season, which would have been relegation. We had to get something out of it and we still can in terms of getting as many points as possible. Winning the EFL Trophy at Wembley makes it a more enjoyable season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson was, however, frustrated at the way Posh gave up their advantage at Oakwell, hitting out at what he described as ‘naive play’ which saw Malik Mothersille lost the ball in the middle of the pitch, allowing the breakaway that led to the equalising goal.

Ferguson added: “It wasn’t a very nice game. It wasn’t a good spectacle, I didn’t really enjoy it. There were moments, in the first half when we had several opportunities in transition. We did score from one, but we suffered a bit with the final decision at other times.

“We are the only team that can concede a goal like we did. Injury time in the first half, the full back throws the ball back, two players trying to dribble in the middle of the pitch, unbelievable stuff.

“It is a pet hate of mine. You do not dribble in the middle of the pitch. You pass the ball. You dribble, you lose it, there’s a counter attack and that’s what happened. You dribble in the last third if you want but not in the middle of the pitch. Leading up to it, we go back, we go square, there’s three minutes left, just go forward. It doesn’t matter if it goes for a goal kick, they are not going to score from that. Just manage the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s naive play like that which has been a constant throughout the season. Just put the ball forward. It is a great finish, but it should never get to that position. That was annoying.

“You hope the players learn a lot from the season as a whole. I’ve never once questioned their efforts and application as day in day out, they have always been turning up.

“In the second half, we had one or two moments, but they were the more dominant team. It was a performance where we had to just get over the line and we’ve managed to do that.”

Posh play their final home game of the season on Saturday when they host Bolton Wanderers. The Trotters are all but out of the play-off race, due to their poor goal difference, after losing 4-2 at Lincoln on Easter Monday.