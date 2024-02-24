Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer at full stretch during the 1-0 win at Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A lucky goal and the failure of referee Charles Breakspear to award his side a second-halt penalty caused Corr’s irritation, but he accepted Posh deserved the win handed to them by Ephron Mason-Clark’s 56th minute cross which nestled into the corner of the home net.

Corr told the Cambridge Independent: “The application of our players was spot on. They were totally committed to the game and it was just frustrating to lose to a goal like that.

"Peterborough are a good team and they make you work hard, but the goal was frustrating as it’s a cross that’s snuck in at the back post. The reality is we had to work so hard without the ball and we just didn’t have the energy when it turned over.

“We managed to press them high up the pitch in the first half. It was difficult because that’s almost what they want you to do and you have to get it spot on, because if you don’t then you leave their attacking players big spaces to attack.

“In the first half we did that well and we made re-gains high up the pitch. We tried to find our counter-attacking moments, but I think the effort we were putting in without the ball didn’t allow us to show that little bit of quality.