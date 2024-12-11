Ashley Young (18) scores for Everton against Wolves in a Premier League game earlier this month. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Left-back ​Ashley Young has asked Everton boss Sean Dyche if he can play in midfield in the FA Cup tie against Peterborough United at Goodison Park.

​The veteran wants to get up close and personal with his son Tyler Young should the teenager make a surprise appearance in the Posh team on the third round tie.

Young senior told TalkSPORT: “There’ll be plenty of shoulder barging if it happened, don't worry about that! I'd pinch him or slap him over the head."

Young’s real dream is to play with his son. In a previous TalkSPORT interview he said: “Obviously to play alongside my son would be a dream come true.

Ashley Young playing for Everton against Manchester United earlier this season. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).

"I’ve done my homework, it hasn't been done since 1980 I think, which is obviously a long time ago."

Ashley Young is now 39, but still plays regularly for Everton at Premier League level. He’s made 14 appearances for ‘The Toffees’ this season and over 700 senior career appearances in total for Watford, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Inter Milan as well as Everton, while scoring 88 goals.

Young senior has also scored seven goals while winning 39 England caps.

Tyler Young is 18 with one substitute appearance for Posh in an EFL Trophy game to his name.