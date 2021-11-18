Why a new Peterborough United striker turned down West Ham United to move to the Weston Homes Stadium and the former Hammer who rates him highly

Kai Corbett after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And he believes he can find it at Posh.

Corbett, who turned down a new Hammers contract in the summer, said: “It was a hard process for me to make the decision to leave West Ham because I had been at the club a while.

“But this club (Posh) has a great history of bringing through attacking players and giving people an opportunity so it is down to me to try and take that opportunity.

“I can’t wait to get started. I feel I am ready both physically and technically to try and break into the first team,

“I have watched a few games already and there are a lot of matches coming up between now and Christmas.

“I have met the lads and had one or two training sessions. I feel settled and I can’t wait to push on.”

Corbett has been training with Posh for a couple of months while a deal was brokered with West Ham.

He is eligible to play for the first team now and that’s exactly where Posh boss Darren Ferguson believes Corbett should aim.

“Kai has been with us for a while and he’s looked very good,” Ferguson said. “He’s really caught the eye in training and in matches. He’s a finisher, a good size and a player with good technical ability.

“West Ham offered him another contract in the summer, but he turned them down as he wants to play regularly. I like that attitude.

“He won’t be rushed, but I’m very pleased to have completed the signing as he looks like an exciting prospect.”

Corbett and fellow newcomer Joe Taylor are expected to play for Posh under 23s in league matches against Barnsley at the idverde Training Ground on Friday (November 19) and against Sheffield United at Stamford AFC’s Zeeco Stadium next Tuesday (November 23).

Corbett actually played for West Ham Under 21s as a substitute when they lost 3-0 at Posh in an EFL Trophy game last season.

Corbett scored in a 1-0 win in the same competition at Portsmouth. They were his only two appearances for Hammers Under 21s.

After completing his move to Posh, Corbett was congratulated by ex-West Ham (and Posh) player Jack Collison.